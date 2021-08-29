DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 175.0% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

NJAN stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.51. 8,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,835. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $36.89 and a 52-week high of $41.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.99.

