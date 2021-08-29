DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Purchases 689 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 1.3% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.94. 357,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,348. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $75.89 and a 12 month high of $109.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.84.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.