DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 87 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 350,477 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $595,998,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,692,336,000 after purchasing an additional 220,762 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,963,189,000 after purchasing an additional 197,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,586,000 after purchasing an additional 191,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $51.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,880.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,833. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,890.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,623.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

