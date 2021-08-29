Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for 3.2% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 9.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO traded up $1.91 on Friday, hitting $192.33. 430,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,830. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $123.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $202.35.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.54%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DEO. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

