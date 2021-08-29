Diamond (DMD) Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last Week

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Diamond has a market cap of $10.68 million and $27,582.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.95 or 0.00006043 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Diamond has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002063 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 313.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00060907 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,624,460 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars.

