DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $88.00 to $123.00 in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DKS. Cowen lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.10.

NYSE:DKS opened at $138.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $138.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $96,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

