DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $129.00 at Stephens

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price upped by Stephens from $95.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential downside of 6.86% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DKS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.10.
NYSE DKS opened at $138.50 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $138.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.96.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.
Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?
Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.