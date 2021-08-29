DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $129.00 at Stephens

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price upped by Stephens from $95.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential downside of 6.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DKS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.10.

NYSE DKS opened at $138.50 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $138.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.96.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

