Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $304.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) to report $304.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $303.00 million and the highest is $305.00 million. Digital Turbine posted sales of $70.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 328.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

APPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.36.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Turbine by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,999,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,186,000 after buying an additional 106,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,238,000 after purchasing an additional 254,166 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,364,000 after buying an additional 64,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,428,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,633,000 after acquiring an additional 346,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.60. 2,137,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,457,762. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $102.56. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

