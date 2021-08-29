DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $250.49 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) will post sales of $250.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $271.50 million and the lowest is $229.47 million. DigitalBridge Group posted sales of $14.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,590.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%.

DBRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,578,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $54,538,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $44,727,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,199,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $6,300,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,152,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,017. DigitalBridge Group has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

