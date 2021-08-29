Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Up 7.9%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) shares shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $91.54 and last traded at $91.54. 594,798 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 7,975,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.87.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 9,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,617,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 293.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

