Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 413,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 6,108,104 shares.The stock last traded at $122.00 and had previously closed at $119.76.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXL. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,996,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 3,746.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,435 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter worth about $895,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

