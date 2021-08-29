Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISCK stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.40. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $66.70.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

