Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 107.60 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 107.80 ($1.41). Approximately 984,960 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,623,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.41).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 104.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.90. The firm has a market cap of £915.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.12%.

In other Diversified Energy news, insider Robert Hutson acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £257,500 ($336,425.40).

About Diversified Energy (LON:DEC)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

