Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Cut to $116.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.63% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $90.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $120.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

