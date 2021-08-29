Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 213,109 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,165,016 shares.The stock last traded at $91.75 and had previously closed at $93.48.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.69.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,018.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 13.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth about $1,957,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,722,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,103,000 after buying an additional 88,107 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth about $3,115,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.7% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 951,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,924,000 after buying an additional 25,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.