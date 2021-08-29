Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.88-0.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40-6.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.44 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.400-$5.600 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $90.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

