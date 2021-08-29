Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.950-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.700-$4.000 EPS.

D traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,143,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,800. The stock has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.11.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.30.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

