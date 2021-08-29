Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Gap Down to $20.30

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.30, but opened at $19.80. Dream Finders Homes shares last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 835 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.02.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $365.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.67 million. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth $26,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $2,304,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at about $4,353,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth about $842,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth about $253,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

