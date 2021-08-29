Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Short Interest Down 71.7% in August

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 71.7% from the July 29th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of DRUNF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.09. Dream Unlimited has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $21.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.2308 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRUNF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$32.50 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

DREAM Unlimited Corp. engages in the acquisition, management and development of commercial and residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Recurring income and Development. The Recurring income segments consists of Asset management and investments in the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, which includes various agreements with the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, and various development partnerships, Stabilized income generating assets, which includes Arapahoe Basin, a ski hill in Colorado, income producing assets.

