DuckDaoDime Hits One Day Volume of $62,111.00 (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for $17.32 or 0.00035511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $17.98 million and $62,111.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

