Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,930,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,148,564,000 after acquiring an additional 613,292 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,095,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $877,965,000 after acquiring an additional 147,390 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,075,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,975,000 after acquiring an additional 187,708 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Duke Energy by 3,862.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.67. 1,724,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The stock has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.71.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

