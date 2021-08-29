DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Down 62.1% in August

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the July 29th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 14.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 153.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 99,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 99.2% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 588,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,694,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,956,000 after purchasing an additional 36,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.34. The company had a trading volume of 28,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,655. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

