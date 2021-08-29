Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. American Electric Power accounts for approximately 2.6% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 43.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 62.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 50.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.29. 1,840,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,585. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.18. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

