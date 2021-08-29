Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $430,000. Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,747,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 3,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

IGM stock traded up $5.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $426.68. The stock had a trading volume of 31,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,471. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $290.44 and a 12-month high of $427.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $411.83.

iShares North American Tech ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

