Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 957,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.09% of Ebix worth $32,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 43.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Ebix during the first quarter worth about $1,047,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Ebix by 10.6% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Ebix by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBIX opened at $28.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.98. Ebix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $64.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Ebix had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $246.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

