Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Elastic during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Elastic by 18.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $112,098.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,231.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $926,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,941. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ESTC opened at $155.31 on Friday. Elastic has a 52-week low of $94.03 and a 52-week high of $176.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ESTC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

