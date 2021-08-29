Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the game software company on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Electronic Arts has a payout ratio of 11.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Electronic Arts to earn $5.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

EA opened at $142.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.33. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $112,192.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,630 shares of company stock worth $7,483,520 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

