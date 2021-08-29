Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 189,200 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the July 29th total of 88,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ELKEF remained flat at $$3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.70. Elkem ASA has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

About Elkem ASA

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

