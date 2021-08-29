ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENGGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

ENGGY opened at $11.32 on Friday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.436 per share. This is a boost from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

