Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on ELEZY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Endesa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Endesa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Endesa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

ELEZY stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.43. Endesa has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $15.95.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

