Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,349.63 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,461.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.39, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

