Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENRFF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENRFF remained flat at $$6.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24. Enerflex has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $7.49.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

