Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Arch Capital Group LTD.

Arch Capital Group LTD. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 418,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up 0.7% of Arch Capital Group LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Arch Capital Group LTD.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ET. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $4,660,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 28.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 29.1% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 31,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 19.8% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 381,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 63,063 shares during the period. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $9.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,944,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,022,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $890,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,150,370 shares of company stock worth $19,860,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ET. Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

