Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

TSE ERF opened at C$7.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$2.22 and a 1-year high of C$9.28.

Get Enerplus alerts:

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 284,852 shares in the company, valued at C$2,330,089.36.

ERF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.84.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.