Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 83.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 508.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $5,119,000. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $174.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.71, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.39. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.03.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,766,093.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total value of $3,108,286.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,552,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,634 shares of company stock worth $17,395,553. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.