Entain (LON:ENT) PT Raised to GBX 2,165 at Berenberg Bank

Entain (LON:ENT) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 2,165 ($28.29) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ENT. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a top pick rating and set a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,992.86 ($26.04).

Shares of ENT opened at GBX 1,909.50 ($24.95) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. Entain has a 1 year low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,999.80 ($26.13). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,851.46. The stock has a market cap of £11.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.60.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

