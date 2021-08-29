Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 316,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,866 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $91,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Linde by 7.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Linde by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,086,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $314.54 on Friday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $314.99. The company has a market cap of $162.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $298.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.