Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $76.17 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,997 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.34% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $76,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDC opened at $186.47 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $157.69 and a one year high of $189.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.29.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

