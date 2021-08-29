Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 77,280 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,112,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,280 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Altria Group worth $100,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.68. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

