Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,438,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,867 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of MetLife worth $86,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 50.8% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 25,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.2% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 56,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in MetLife by 5.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 521,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,207,000 after buying an additional 27,975 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MET opened at $62.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The stock has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.62.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MET shares. increased their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

