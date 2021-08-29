EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.150-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $957 million-$965 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $884.60 million.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.250-$8.440 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $567.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $629.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $562.47. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $301.67 and a 12-month high of $642.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 92.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $496,155.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,504 shares of company stock worth $10,084,239. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

