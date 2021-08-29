Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Short Interest Down 36.3% in August

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,180,000 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the July 29th total of 11,280,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NYSE EQH opened at $31.49 on Friday. Equitable has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.45.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Equitable by 15,007.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,612,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575,148 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Equitable by 9,941.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,104,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073,138 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Equitable in the second quarter worth $86,399,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equitable by 305.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,626,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Equitable by 54.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,379 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQH shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Equitable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

