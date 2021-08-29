Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Quanta Services, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Quanta Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.73.

PWR stock opened at $103.35 on Friday. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Quanta Services by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,346,000 after buying an additional 407,330 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Quanta Services by 12,220.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,865,000 after buying an additional 1,017,019 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $622,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

