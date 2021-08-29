Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Short Interest Update

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

EUXTF opened at $115.00 on Friday. Euronext has a 1 year low of $95.05 and a 1 year high of $122.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Euronext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Euronext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

