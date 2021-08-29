Evoke Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,332,000 after buying an additional 3,139,699 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,937,000 after buying an additional 431,951 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 608,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,682,000 after buying an additional 395,698 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 764,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,323,000 after buying an additional 341,342 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 295,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,301,000 after buying an additional 210,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $192.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.25. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $200.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

Several research firms have commented on TSCO. Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.77.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

