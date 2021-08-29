Evoke Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,529 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,068 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $59.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.