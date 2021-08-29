Evoke Wealth LLC Has $290,000 Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $387.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $350.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.