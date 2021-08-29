Evoke Wealth LLC Has $644,000 Stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 23.0% in the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 58.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.63. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

