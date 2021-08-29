Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in ASML by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in ASML by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in ASML by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in ASML by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in ASML by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $704.50.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $832.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $349.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $343.25 and a 1-year high of $834.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $740.79.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

