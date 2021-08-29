Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 315 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $76.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

